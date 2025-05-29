Will Mexico's judicial elections hurt democracy or make the courts accountable?

MEXICO CITY — Mexicans will vote in the country's first judicial elections Sunday. The fiercely debated question is whether electing judges will deepen democratic decay or purge courts of rampant corruption and impunity.
The vote comes as power in Mexico has been increasingly concentrated in the popular president's office, and as organized crime wields significant political influence in many parts of the country. Critics worry that electing judges will weaken checks and balances on government and stack the courts in favor of the ruling party.
Judges and court staff previously earned their positions through merit and experience. Now the election has more than 7,700 candidates vying for more than 2,600 judicial positions, including on Mexico's Supreme Court. Hundreds more positions will be elected in 2027.
''We've never seen something like this before. What Mexico is doing is like an experiment, and we don't know what the outcome of it will be,'' said Carin Zissis, director of the Council of the Americas' Washington office.
Mexico's ruling party overhauls the courts
Mexico's judicial elections will pick judges across every level of government, an unprecedented situation globally.
Former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led the push for the overhaul. The highly popular leader was long at odds with Mexican courts, which regularly struck down reform proposals and halted projects they called an overreach of executive power. López Obrador went as far as publicly criticizing judges in his press briefings.
Last September, after dominating presidential and legislative elections, his Morena party jammed the constitutional reform through congress. His ally and successor, President Claudia Sheinbaum, has continued to champion it.