Will Levis leads two TD drives to help Titans beat 49ers 17-13 in teams' preseason opener

After forcing a punt by San Francisco on the next series, the Titans got the football back, and Levis directed a longer scoring drive, taking the Titans 64 yards in seven plays. Levis hit Calvin Ridley for a 22-yard catch and run on third down to get the drive going. Later, newcomer Tony Pollard added runs of 8 and 24 yards on the drive that was capped by Tyjae Spears' 4-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.