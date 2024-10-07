Will global soccer be reshaped after EU's top court issued a major ruling in Lassana Diarra case?

''The decision essentially says the current system is too restrictive and so will have to change,'' said Ian Giles, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright law firm. ''It's entirely possible this means players will feel they can now break contracts and sign on with new clubs, without the selling club being able to hold them or demand significant transfer fees. This will likely result in reduced transfer fees and more economic power for players — but over time things will have to stabilize to allow clubs to remain economically viable."