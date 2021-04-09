Will Becca Kufrin return to Bachelor Nation?

A source has told E! News that the Prior Lake native is being courted for the seventh season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Kufrin became a fan favorite in the 2018 season after she was accepted — and then rejected — by "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. She later went on to be "The Bachelorette" and selected Garrett Yrigoyen. US Magazine has reported that the couple broke up last year.

Kufrin didn't seem too excited about returning as a contestant when the subject came up in January on the "Behind the Rose" podcast: "I don't want another broken engagement that happened on TV where there's all this pressure, and I want the next one to be 'the one.' And I don't know if this show is personally conducive for me for that at this point."