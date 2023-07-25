Introduction: Host Michael Rand had a range of selfish emotions Monday as a 2-1 Twins lead became a 3-2 deficit in the ninth inning, threatening the premise of something he had just written about. But another Twins rally and eventual 4-3 victory only served to strengthen his point about the two keys to the Twins' post-break success.

6:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to unpack a whole bunch of Vikings questions ahead of the start of training camp this week. The biggest one: What will happen with star edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who is unhappy with his contract?

37:00: Will "dog emergency" enter our sports lexicon?

