Will AI Disrupt Meteorologists? Probably

Soggy Weekend Ahead

A large storm system will continue to swirl around the Great Lakes through early next week, which could bring a few rain/snow showers into eastern parts of Minnesota on Sunday. It'll be windy and cooler, but weather conditions will improve as we head into early next week.

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the total liquid precipitation potential through Tuesday. Note that the heaviest amounts will be across northern Wisconsin, the UP of Michigan and the Arrowhead of Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities will be lucky to pick up an additional couple of tenths of an inch of liquid through Sunday

Snowfall Potential

Areas of wet snow will be possible farther north and east of the Twin Cities with some shovelable amounts possible across far northern Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan. There could also be a slushy coating across the Arrowhead.

Ice Outs

According to the MN DNR, Lake Minnetonka is officially ICE OUT!! It happened on Wednesday, April 19th, which is a just about a week later than average. The earliest ice out was on March 11th, 1878, while the latest ice out was on May 5th, 2018. Ice outs will continue to creep north over the next several days and weeks. Many of the larger lakes in central and northern Minnesota have yet to go ice out, but it won't be long now...

See more from the MN DNR ice out page HERE:

Flood Outlook

According to the National Weather Service, out of 160 river gauges on the map below, 40 are currently in flood stage and still could be over the next several days. The good news is that many rivers have crested close to home with river levels dropping through the weekend and into early next week.

Flood Waters Receding in Stillwater

Here's the river forecast for the St. Croix River at Stillwater. Major flooding has ended after reaching a crest of 89.26ft earlier this week, which is the 7th highest crest on record there. We'll still be dealing with minor flooding through the weekend and most of next week, but the worst appears to be over for this spring.

See more from the river gauge HERE:

Major Flooding Expected Along The Mississippi River at St. Paul

The Mississippi River at St. Paul will still be dealing with Major flooding through the weekend, but it appears the crest of 18.24ft earlier this week will be the high point of this spring season. That mark is the 11th highest on record. As we head into next week, we'll still be dealing with moderate and minor flooding, but water levels will be receding.

Status of Spring

"April 24, 2023 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. Spring arrived several days to weeks earlier than average (the period of 1991-2020) in much of the Southeast, lower Midwest, and mid-Atlantic, then slowed across the northern Great Plains and lower Midwest. In the past week, spring has moved further into the Western US, arriving days to weeks later than usual. Billings MT is 18 days late, Spokane WA is 12 days late, and Bend OR is 24 days late. Spring bloom has also arrived in southern states, days to weeks early in the Southeast, and days to over a week late in the Southwest. Spring bloom has also arrived 2 weeks late in the Seattle area, and 5 days early in Pittsburgh, PA. How typical is this year's spring? Darker colors represent springs that are unusually early or late in the long-term record. Gray indicates an average spring. Parts of the Southeast, lower Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and New York City area are seeing either the earliest spring leaf on record or a spring that only occurs once every 40 years (dark green). Parts of the West are seeing a spring that only occurs this late once every 40 years (purple). Spring bloom is latest on record across parts of the Southwest including California and Arizona, and earliest on record in parts of the upper Southeast including Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina."

See more from the National Phenology Network HERE:

Snowfall So Far This Season

Snowfall amounts are quite impressive across the region with several locations running well above average. Duluth has seen nearly 140" of snow, which is the snowiest season on record! The Twin Cities has seen more than 90" of snow, which is the 3rd snowiest season on record. Interestingly, Bismarck North Dakota is only 0.5" away from being the snowiest season on record as well! Most climate sites around the Midwest are well above average for snowfall this season with a surplus of more than 50" in Duluth and Bismarck. The Twin Cities is nearly 40" above average this season as well.

Snowiest Season on Record in Duluth

As of Saturday, the NWS in Duluth had seen nearly 140" of snow, which is the snowiest season on record. This beats the previous record of 135.4" set during the winter of 1995-96. Interestingly, 1996 was the last year that Lake Superior completely froze over. Note that there have only been 19 seasons on record that have recorded 100" or more in Duluth.

3rd Snowiest Season on Record in Minneapolis

It's been an impressive snow season in the Twin Cities as well with the MSP Airport picking up more than 90" of snow, which is good enough for the 3rd snowiest season on record. We need less than 5.0" into the 2nd spot and less than 9" to get into the top spot. If you're wondering, the latest measurable snow (0.1") on record at MSP was on May 24th set in 1925. The snow season isn't quite over just yet... Stay tuned.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows lingering cooler temps through early next week with readings only warming into the 40s and 50s. Next week looks better with a string of 60s, which will be closer to average! We may even get close to 70F a few days into the first half of May. Stay tuned...

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, April 30th will be cool and windy with areas of light rain, possibly mixed with snow in the morning.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will be nearly -5F to -15F below average with readings only warming into the 40s & 50s across much of Minnesota. Areas of light rain could mix will snow in the morning. Light rain chances will fade late in the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Sunday shows temps starting in the mid 30s in the morning and warming into the mid/upper 40s by the afternoon. It'll be mainly cloudy with a light rain/snow mix in the morning. Light rain chances may continue through the day with northwesterly winds gusting up to near 40mph.

Weather Outlook

A large area of low pressure will swirl around the Great Lakes region this weekend with cold rain and snow showers before moving into the Northeast early next week. The Midwest looks a little quieter into the first full week of May as temperatures gradually warm back to near average levels.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temps will be cooler than average through early next week with temps running nearly -10F to -15F below average through Monday. We'll see a gradual warming trend into next week with 60s to near 70F returning by midweek, which will be at or slightly above average for early May!

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Gray and windy weather conditions continue into Sunday with light rain/snow showers possible. Weather conditions will improve into the first full week of May with drier, sunnier skies with temps warming back to if not slightly above average for this time of the year.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average weather moving into parts of the Midwest from May 7th to the 13th. Meanwhile, cooler than average weather will be possible in California and the Southeastern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows quieter/drier weather in place from the Midwest to the Great Lakes and into the Northeast. Meanwhile, more active weather will be possible again in the Western US.

Will AI Disrupt Meteorologists? Probably

By Paul Douglas

When it comes to your job, if you're not just a little paranoid about artificial intelligence (AI) you're not paying attention. Will meteorologists become irrelevant? ChatGPT said: "AI can be a valuable tool for meteorologists, but it will not replace them. Human expertise and communication skills will always be necessary to make sense of the data and communicate its implications".

Today we provide context and perspective. Once computers can determine - in real time - which models are doing the most accurate job, updating you based on your GPS location, schedule and hobbies, watch out. My take: everyone will soon have their own personalized 24/7 weather streams, powered by AI. Humans? We will maintain the computers.

Welcome to a windy, cold and foul Sunday. Doppler radar is freckled with rain showers here, with heavy wet snow across parts of Wisconsin.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, with a warming trend next week. How do highs near 70 with a few spotty thundershowers by the end of the week sound to you?

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Cloudy and gusty. PM showers. Winds: NW 20-40. High: 46.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy & breezy with showers. Winds: NNW 20-35. Low: 39.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, stiff breeze. Winds: NW 15-35. Wake-up: 36. High: 54.

TUESDAY: Sunny with less wind. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 38. High: 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mild sunshine. Late T-shower? Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 41. High 67.

THURSDAY: Cool and unsettled, few showers. Winds: N 15-30. Wake-up: 46. High 57.

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 47. High 62.

SATURDAY: Damp with PM showers. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 50.

This Day in Weather History

April 30th

2004: After a high temperature of 91 on the previous day in the Twin Cities, the mercury tumbles to 47 degrees by the morning. St. Cloud sheds 50 degrees over 12 hours.

1967: Tornadoes hit southern Minnesota. Some of the towns affected were Albert Lea, Waseca, Wells, and Owatonna.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

April 30th

Average High: 63F (Record: 91F set in 1934 & 1952)

Average Low: 44F (Record: 24F set in 1903)

Record Rainfall: 1.53" set in 1954

Record Snowfall: 3.1" set in 1984

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 30th

Sunrise: 6:03am

Sunset: 8:16pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 12 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 45 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hour & 26 minutes

Moon Phase for April 30th at Midnight

4.4 Days Until Full "Flower" Moon

"May 5 at 12:34 p.m. CDT - Flowers are abundant everywhere. It was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon. or Antarctica, Oceania, Australasia, Asia, Europe, Africa, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, a penumbral lunar eclipse also occurs on this night. Within an hour of either side of the moment of maximum eclipse (17:24 GMT in which nearly 97% of the moon will be inside the penumbral shadow) a subtle darkening may appear along the moon's upper limb. But unfortunately, this eclipse is not visible from North America."

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures on Sunday will be quite a bit cooler than average across the Central US with temps running nearly -10F to -15F below average for late April. Warmer and drier weather will be in place across the Western half of the country with record warmth possible for the Northern Rockies.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday will be more unsettled along and east of the Mississippi River Valley with thunderstorms across the Eastern US. Areas of cool, wet and windy weather will settle across the Great Lakes with areas of snow possible as well.

Severe Threat on Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Mid-Atlantic States and southern Florida on Sunday.

National Weather Outlook

An intense area of low pressure will continue to swirl over the Great Lakes and lift northeast toward the Great Lakes and Northeastern US with areas of heavy rain through early next week. Storms will be possible in the Southeastern US, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall. Cool, wet and windy weather will develop in the Great Lakes region with areas of slushy snow accumulations possible.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Eastern US and especially across the Gulf Coast States and into the Northeast, where isolated flood concerns can't be ruled out. Meanwhile, more Pacific precipitation will develop in the Western US, including California once again with high elevation snow possible in the Sierra Nevada Range.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), snowfall accumulations will be possible across parts of the Great Lakes this weekend. We'll also see another surge of snowfall potential in the high elevations in the Western US, including the Sierra Nevada Range next week.

Climate Stories

"SpaceX Rocket Debris Crashes to Earth in Colorado Fireball"

Colorado residents received a spectacular display on Thursday night as shooting stars rained from the sky: but not because of a meteor shower. This collection of streaming lights falling to Earth was actually a result of a section of a SpaceX craft re-entering the Earth's atmosphere, burning up as it did so. Photographer Mike Lewinski uploaded a picture of the shower taken from Crestone, Colorado, to spaceweather.com's Realtime Image Gallery, captioning the image: "Captured in time lapse, this is a two frame composite. It was bright enough that the foreground on my opposite facing camera is noticeably brightened."

See more from Newsweek HERE:

"Major hurricanes expected to increase in 2023, researchers forecast"

"Researchers at the University of Arizona, whose computer model has since 2014 accurately predicted hurricane activity, are calling for a very active hurricane season in 2023, after two years of relative calm. Of nine hurricanes forecast for the period between June and November, five are expected to be "major." Forecasters are predicting activity similar to the 2017 hurricane season, which saw Maria, Harvey, and Irma make landfall to devastating effect. Though fewer hurricanes overall are expected to make landfall this year, the number of major hurricanes like Maria is expected to be roughly the same. Major hurricanes refer to those classified as Category 3 and above, with wind speeds up to 150 miles per hour. The average number of major hurricanes per year is two."

See more from Grist HERE:

"Ocean El Niño monitor gets an upgrade"

"For 3 years in a row, cool La Niña conditions have reigned in the tropical Pacific Ocean, suppressing the steady march of global warming. But warm waters are now rolling east and gathering off the west coast of South America, signaling the likely arrival of El Niño later this year and, next year, a surge in heat that could push the planet past 1.5°C of warming. These fluctuations in the Pacific—the greatest short-term control on global climate—once caught the world off guard. But they are now predictable months in advance, largely because of the Tropical Atmosphere Ocean (TAO) array, a series of 55 U.S. buoys, moored to the sea floor, that stretch some 13,000 kilometers along the equator."

See more from Science.org HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX