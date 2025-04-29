Will a weakened Hezbollah in Lebanon disarm?

BEIRUT — Israel's latest airstrike on what it called a Hezbollah missile storage facility in Beirut's southern suburbs came during increasing pressure for the Lebanese militant group to disarm.
The disarmament of what has been the region's most powerful non-state armed group has come to look increasingly inevitable. Hezbollah is severely weakened after a war with Israel in which much of its top leadership was killed, and after losing a key ally with the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, a conduit for Iran to send arms.
Israel and the U.S. are pushing for swift disarmament, but when and how it will happen - if it does - is contested.
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has said he is committed to bringing all arms in the country under state control, but that it will happen through discussions around a national security plan and not through force.
Many fear that an attempt to force the issue would lead to civil conflict, which Aoun has called a ''red line.''
Hezbollah officials have said in principle that they are willing to discuss the group's arsenal, but leader Naim Qassem said in a speech earlier this month that any serious discussions are contingent on Israel withdrawing its forces from territory they occupy in southern Lebanon and halting near-daily airstrikes.
''The Lebanese have to strike a delicate balance'' on disarmament, said Aram Nerguizian, a senior associate with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
''Go too slow ... and you will lose internal momentum and international legitimacy. Go too fast and you get accused by a still-hurting and battered Shia community" — who make up most of Hezbollah's constituency — "of acting as a proxy for Israel, while risking Hezbollah remnants ... waging an insurgency against the Lebanese government.''