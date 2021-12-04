FARMVILLE, Va. — Isaiah Wilkins scored 17 points and Longwood defeated Delaware State 78-58 on Saturday.
Justin Hill had six assists for Longwood (5-4). Nate Lliteras added seven rebounds.
Myles Carter had 16 points for the Hornets (2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. D'Marco Baucum added 13 points. Dominik Fragala had 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
