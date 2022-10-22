Tap the bookmark to save this article.

JACKSON, Miss. — Sy'veon Wilkerson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Jackson State defeated Campbell 22-14 on Saturday in a nonconference matchup.

The Tigers (7-0) ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, led 9-7 at the half on three Alejandro Mato field goals and extended that early in the third quarter when Shedeur Sanders connected with D.J. Stevens for a 48-yard touchdown.

Wilkerson's 4-yad run, capping an eight-play, 81-yard drive with 3:17 left, clinched the game.

Sanders was 23-of-31 passing for 233 yards.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw for one touchdown and rushed for another for the Camels (4-3).

