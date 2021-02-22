SAN JOSE, Calif. – Goalie Cam Talbot will suit up for the Wild Monday evening at San Jose but as the backup and not the starter.

Instead, Kaapo Kahkonen will remain in the crease for a fourth consecutive game.

The Wild will also get defenseman Carson Soucy back. This will be Soucy's first game since he was released from the NHL's COVID protocols.

Soucy will be reunited with Ian Cole on the blue line, with captain Jared Spurgeon rejoining Ryan Suter on the top unit. Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba remain the other pairing.

"I felt really good yesterday skating and even this morning's skate, I felt the best I have," Soucy said. "It's definitely going to take a few shifts to obviously get into the intensity of a game. But skating-wise and physicality-wise, I felt really good these last couple days. So, I'm looking forward to getting back into game action tonight."

Center Marcus Johansson will miss a second straight game. He's out with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

That means center Victor Rask will remain in action after he had a strong showing in the 5-1 win in Anaheim on Saturday – scoring a goal, his third over his last three games.

"Every opportunity that he's had he's taken advantage of it," coach Dean Evason said. "He's played extremely well. Obviously, he played very well last game and his faceoffs were real good. He's got to play with the intensity level that he brought and the ability to push the pace."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Kevin Fiala

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Foligno

Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino-Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Kaapo Kahkonen

Key numbers:

42: Saves for Kahkonen over his last 44 shots faced.

6: Goals for winger Kevin Fiala in his past seven games.

5: Goals from center Joel Eriksson Ek in the third period this season.

2: Points for center Ryan Hartman in his last two games.

2: Assists last game for rookie Kirill Kaprizov.

About the Sharks:

The Sharks return home to host the Wild after splitting a pair of games in St. Louis. They dropped the first game in overtime before holding off the Blues 5-4 on Saturday. This will be just the third home game at SAP Center this season for the Sharks. They dropped the first game to Vegas but won the second against Anaheim. Overall, San Jose is seventh in the West Division at 7-7-2.