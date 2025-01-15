California fires serve as reminder that Minnesota has seen its share of big blazes

The 1894 Great Hinckley Fire burned more than 350,000 acres, destroyed 12 homes and left 418 people dead, according to DNR records. Stacked up timber and brush growing on the landscape set up conditions similar to those in California, allowing the blaze to hop from wooden building to wooden building eventually wiping out the town. The Minneapolis Tribune described the fire in one headline as “A Cyclone of Wind and Fire.” The infamous blaze is now chronicled in a museum.