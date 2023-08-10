More from Star Tribune
Business
Gov. Walz creating task force on future of health system at University of Minnesota
Jan Malcolm, the former health commissioner, will lead a group charged with making recommendations by January.
Local
St. Paul mayor wants to use pandemic aid to erase medical debt
By partnering with a nonprofit, $1.1 million from the city could wipe out up to 100 times that amount of debt.
Business
Minneapolis' Gene Munster — who gained fame predicting Apple's growth — now hot on 'frontier tech'
Deepwater Asset Management, his firm, now has more than $250 million in assets under management. He sat down to talk about tech investments.
Vikings
Mississippi Supreme Court won't remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States.
Business
Twin Cities has one of the lowest inflation rates in U.S., down to 1%
Minnesota low annual inflation continues to stand out from other metro areas nationwide.