THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A wildfire broke out Tuesday in dunes in the southern Dutch coastal province of Zeeland, forcing the evacuation of a vacation park, emergency services said.
The air force sent a helicopter to help firefighters tackle the blaze that started amid a long, dry summer that has caused a drought in the Netherlands. Searing temperatures and lack of rainfall have contributed to wildfires in many parts of Europe over the summer.
There were no reports of any injuries but authorities said the main coastal road was closed in the province that is packed with tourists throughout the summer.
Holidaymakers evacuated from the vacation park were advised to go to a nearby sports hall.
