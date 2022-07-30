ELMO, Montana — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures.
The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported.
CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three dozen homes near Elmo were being evacuated.
A report from the Montana Department of Transportation said there was zero viability in the area and Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo was closed.
NBC Montana reported the fire was burning in grass but moving fast toward timber. It said air tankers and helicopters were making drops on the fire.
