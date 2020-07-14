The NHL announced exhibition games and some game times as it resumes play with postseason games in Toronto and Edmonton.

The Wild will play Colorado in an exhibition game on Wednesday, July 29, at 1:30 Central time in Edmonton.

Game times are also set for the Wild's first two games against Vancouver in a best-of-five play-in series. Game 1 is Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9:30 Central and Game 2 is Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 9:45 Central.

Game 3 on Thursday, Aug. 6 has a game time to be determined. If necessary, Game 4 is Aug. 7 and Game 5 is Aug. 9.