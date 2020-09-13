Wild Weather Extremes But No Drama Here

Watch For Kids - Low Sun Angle in the Morning!!

It's that time of the year again. School bus sightings have been on the rise over the last several days. With that said, keep a watchful eye out for kids crossing the street, especially now that the sun angle is quite low during the morning hours.

(Image Courtesy: @TNelsonWX)

Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Sunday will be a MUCH better day with milder afternoon sunshine. It'll start a bit cool and foggy, but sun will begin to emerge through the day. With temps warming into the low/mid 70s, it'll feel considerably warming that it did over the last several days.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

The meteograms for Sunday look a little better than what the last several have been. Temperatures will finally get back into the 70s with milder sunshine in place through the 2nd half of the day. Dewpoints will be comfortable and will linger in the upper 50s much of the day. West to southwesterly winds will stay light much of the day as well. Enjoy!

Milder Mid-September Temps

It's been nearly a week since temperatures have warmed into the 70s or higher and it looks like we'll get back there over the next few days! In fact, we might even be able to sneak up close to 80F by Tuesday! That will feel VERY nice after the October-like weather we had much over the last few days.

MN DNR Fall Color Report!!

The MN DNR continues their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season. While nothing appears to be at peak just yet, we are starting to see signs of the Fall colors across the state. Note that areas in green below are reporting 0% to 10% fall color. A few locations in far northern Minnesota are reporting 10%-25% color! It won't be long now and fall colors will start popping in backyards near you!

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Potent Cold Front Arrives Monday

The weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday shows rather quiet weather moving in across the Upper Midwest. This should allow sunny and somewhat milder weather to settle in for the next several days as well.

High Temps on Sunday

High temps across the region on Sunday will be much warmer than they have been over the last several days. With that said, temps will still be a little cooler than average across the northern half of Minnesota, folks across the southern half of the state will be at or slightly above average.