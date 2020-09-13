Wild Weather Extremes But No Drama Here

Sunday will be a MUCH better day with milder afternoon sunshine. It'll start a bit cool and foggy, but sun will begin to emerge through the day. With temps warming into the low/mid 70s, it'll feel considerably warming that it did over the last several days.
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
The meteograms for Sunday look a little better than what the last several have been. Temperatures will finally get back into the 70s with milder sunshine in place through the 2nd half of the day. Dewpoints will be comfortable and will linger in the upper 50s much of the day. West to southwesterly winds will stay light much of the day as well. Enjoy!
Milder Mid-September Temps
It's been nearly a week since temperatures have warmed into the 70s or higher and it looks like we'll get back there over the next few days! In fact, we might even be able to sneak up close to 80F by Tuesday! That will feel VERY nice after the October-like weather we had much over the last few days.
MN DNR Fall Color Report!!
The MN DNR continues their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season. While nothing appears to be at peak just yet, we are starting to see signs of the Fall colors across the state. Note that areas in green below are reporting 0% to 10% fall color. A few locations in far northern Minnesota are reporting 10%-25% color! It won't be long now and fall colors will start popping in backyards near you!
Typical Fall Color Peak
According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Potent Cold Front Arrives Monday
The weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday shows rather quiet weather moving in across the Upper Midwest. This should allow sunny and somewhat milder weather to settle in for the next several days as well.
High temps across the region on Sunday will be much warmer than they have been over the last several days. With that said, temps will still be a little cooler than average across the northern half of Minnesota, folks across the southern half of the state will be at or slightly above average.
The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through the 4th week of September. Note that highs will be back to or maybe even slightly above average for a number of days this week. According to the GFS, we could have a nice string of 70s and 80s to round out the month of September... Stay tuned!
Extended Temperature Outlook
Wild Weather Extremes But No Drama Here
By Paul Douglas
Being on TV is so glamorous. I improvised for a Saturday morning MSNBC appearance discussing wildfires, climate change and weather-weirding: shorts and a sport coat; balancing my laptop on a stack of books so my Skype interview would work. Keeping barking dogs and wailing babies at bay. Does the overhead light look like a disco ball? Ugh.
The western US is 2F warmer than it was 50 years ago - a consistently hotter, drier climate fanning increasingly larger, longer, more intense fires.
Meanwhile "Sally" may reach New Orleans as a Category 2 hurricane by Tuesday. No rest for the weather-weary these days.
Dr. Mark Seeley reports 100 record cold daytime highs last week across Minnesota - now we warm well above average, with 70s today and a shot at 80F Monday through Wednesday before another puff of cooler air arrives late week.
Severe thunderstorm season is fading fast, humidity levels are low, the bugs have largely given up. Temperatures are lukewarm - lakes and backyards will beckon. Soak it all up!
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 74.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: E 5. Low: 55.
MONDAY: Warm sunshine. Too nice to work. Winds: S 10-15. High: 74.
TUESDAY: Sunny and windy. Feels like July. Winds: SW 15-25. Wake-up: 62. High: 83.
WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. Showers and night. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.
THURSDAY: Wet start. Gusty with slow clearing. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 50. High: 61.
FRIDAY: Cool sunshine and a light breeze. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 41. High: 59.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler than average. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 39. High: 62.
This Day in Weather History
September 13th
1994: Lightning strikes and injures a 35 year old man in Stearns County as he opens the door of his truck. Witnesses said he was thrown 10 feet when the lightning bolt struck him.
1834: Smoke fills the sky at Ft. Snelling due to fires burning nearby.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 13th
Average High: 73F (Record: 95F set in 1939)
Average Low: 54F (Record: 33F set in 1890)
Record Rainfall: 1.29" set in 1921
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 13th
Sunrise: 6:50am
Sunset: 7:26pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 37 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 3 hour & 7 minutes
Moon Phase for Septemer 13th at Midnight
3.2 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On the mornings of September 13, 14 and 15, 2020, look for the waning crescent moon and dazzling planet Venus in the east before sunrise. If you have very good vision, you might even glimpse these bright beauties after sunrise, in a blue, daytime sky. After all, the moon and Venus rank as the 2nd- and 3rd-brightest bodies to light up the sky (after the sun).As you can see from the chart above, the moon will appear closer to the sunrise horizon each morning. And, each morning, the moon will appear as a thinner crescent. By the morning of September 15 – although Venus will still be easy to spot in the east before sunrise – the moon will be a very thin crescent indeed, rising only shortly before the sun. On September 15, if you’re up for a challenge, try your luck spotting the star Regulus near the moon. Regulus is the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. It’s one of the brightest stars in the sky. But the sun and Regulus were in conjunction on August 23; on that day, this star rose and set when the sun did. Now, this star is returning to the east at dawn, and so – if you see it at all – Regulus will appear faint against a bright twilight background."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Weather Outlook
A cool front will continue sweeping east over the next few days and will drag showers and storms along with it. The front will stall along the Gulf Coast as a Tropical Storm Sally approaches. This will bring widespread areas of heavy rainfall to the Coastal Communities where flooding concerns will be possible. Meanwhile, warm and dry weather continues in the Western US over the coming days.
Soggy Central US
Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Sally moves in. Some locations could see more than 10" to 15" of rain, which would lead to widespread flash flooding. Meanwhile, it looks to be mainly dry west of the Mississippi River except for the Pacific Northwest, where areas of heavy rain will be possible.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that:
"Over 16,000 firefighters continue working to gain containment on the 28 major wildfires across California. Even though 13 new wildfires erupted yesterday, only one, in Siskiyou County, grew beyond the control of the initial response firefighters. With improved weather conditions, containment numbers increased on all of the fires, with some quickly approaching full containment. Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 3.2 million acres in California, which is larger than the State of Connecticut. Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 19 fatalities and over 4,000 structures destroyed. While weather conditions have improved compared to last weekend, warm and dry conditions persist through much of the state, although onshore flow early next week should help with humidity levels. With the changes in weather conditions, we may see the return of critical fire weather next week. Red Flag conditions are in effect in the very northern part of California on Sunday, bringing gusty winds and low humidity to the Modoc National Forest and the Tulelake Basin."
Thick Widespread Smoke In Western US And Multiple Storms In The Tropics
- Air quality concerns continue with thick, widespread smoke from western US wildfires.
- Activity in the tropics includes multiple storms. Two of those storms will impact land areas in the next several days. One of those storms, Paulette, is approaching Bermuda later this weekend, and the other is moving from the southern tip of Florida, into the Gulf of Mexico, and then into northern gulf coast states.
Western US Wildfires
Air Quality. Thick, lingering smoke continues to impact the air quality from Washington to Southern California. Parts of Washington, Oregon, and Northern California have been identified to be in the highest category of particle pollution, shaded by the dark purple on the map. The Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for all of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Area wildfires and forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy to hazardous levels at times through Monday. Southwest Clean Air Agency issued a strong warning for these areas, “Air quality will be Unhealthy, Very Unhealthy, and Hazardous across most of Western Washington through at least Monday. Expect conditions to be worse during the overnight hours as calmer winds will allow smoke to settle. Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality means everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate, and use HEPA air filters if possible.”
Smoke Plume Extent. Map shows the extensive plume of smoke from the western US fires. From the National Weather Service: Southwesterly winds will continue to bring smoke off the Washington coast from fires in Oregon into the area through the weekend. Air quality will be Unhealthy, Very Unhealthy, and Hazardous across most of Western Washington through at least Monday.
Fire Weather Outlook for Sunday. Critical fire danger for parts of Oregon and California on Sunday. A trough will be impacting the Pacific northwest. This will increase southwesterly flow in this orange and red shaded area. There will also be a chance for rain and some increase in the clouds and moisture as this system approaches the Northwest early next week.
Activity in the Tropics
Five Day Tropical Outlook. Six areas of concern from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic. Paulette and Sally have the most potential to bring the biggest impact to land areas in the immediate future.
Paulette. Paulette is forecasted to intensify into a hurricane. The storm will move toward Bermuda by the late Sunday and Monday. A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda. Strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge is expected on Bermuda as this system passes overhead.
Tropical Storm Sally. Sally is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it drifts NW into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is likely early this week in the northern Gulf coast states. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued in advance a likely landfall by Tuesday. This storm system may produce life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds in the parts of Louisiana and Alabama. Flash flooding and heavy rain may also be occurring as it moves inland.
Most likely arrival time of tropical storm force winds. Tropical storm force winds will begin to ramp early Monday morning along the northern gulf coast.
Storm Surge. Life-threatening storm surge is possible along the Gulf Coast as Sally nears early this week. The surge could peak around 6-9 ft. at Lake Borgne and along the southeast coast of Louisiana, while a 4-6 ft. storm surge maybe possible along the Mississippi coast.
Heavy Rainfall Potential. Flood watches have been posted in many locations along the Gulf Coast in advance of heavy rainfall potential from Sally. Many locations along the coast could see nearly 6" to 10" rainfall tallies with isolated spots of 15" to 20" possible as well!
