STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger posted his second career hat trick.
2. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger set up two of Boldy's goals.
3. Alex Ovechkin, Capitals: The winger is up to 819 career goals after scoring twice on the power play.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Goals for Ryan Reaves in his past four games.
19 Combined points for Boldy and Johansson since they began playing together on March 2.
33 Saves for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who has a 2.13 goals-against average and .936 save percentage during his seven-game win streak.
High Schools
Guards lift Lakeville North over Buffalo in 4A boys basketball quarterfinals
Hudson Vaith and Matt Drake, not the Panthers' marquee names, made a difference.
Sports
Evangelista scores 2 in Predators 7-3 win over Sabres
Luke Evangelista scored two goals in such quick succession, the Nashville Predators rookie joked it felt like they came on the same shift.
Sports
Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship
Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 Tuesday night for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.
Sports
Mitchell has big slam, 31 points as Cavs beat Nets 115-109
Donovan Mitchell glanced hopefully up at the overhead videoboard, realizing his sensational slam dunk deserved a second look.
High Schools
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tops third seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Owen Leach's free throws secured the victory that his 28 points made possible.