STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie turned aside 29 shots and another two in the shootout.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the decisive goal in the shootout after assisting on the game-tying goal in the third period.

3. Zach Fucale, Capitals: The goaltender made 21 saves and set an NHL record with a shutout streak of 138:31 to start his career.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Own goal by the Capitals.

4 Penalties committed by the Wild in the second period, including three by Fiala.

27:22 Ice time for Ryan Hartman, the sixth-most for a forward in Wild history.