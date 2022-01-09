STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie turned aside 29 shots and another two in the shootout.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the decisive goal in the shootout after assisting on the game-tying goal in the third period.
3. Zach Fucale, Capitals: The goaltender made 21 saves and set an NHL record with a shutout streak of 138:31 to start his career.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Own goal by the Capitals.
4 Penalties committed by the Wild in the second period, including three by Fiala.
27:22 Ice time for Ryan Hartman, the sixth-most for a forward in Wild history.
Capitals score on own net; Wild come back to win in shootout
Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout as the short-handed Minnesota Wild took advantage of a Washington Capitals own-goal in a 3-2 win on Saturday night.
