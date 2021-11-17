More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild falls flat in 4-1 home loss to San Jose
After returning home from a successful road trip, the Wild stumbled at Xcel Energy Center.
Wild vs. San Jose Sharks
The Minnesota Wild hosted the San Jose Sharks at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.
Variety
Great Northern Festival taps local artists to build ice-enclosed greenhouse
The $250,000 project will celebrate Black life
Wolves
Matchup with Sacramento a chance for Wolves to make up ground
Both teams figure to be fighting for play-in spot all season with the lesser Western Conference teams.
Wolves
Wolves Gameday: After nine losses in 10 games, Wolves seek to get out of a rut
Sacramento is in last place in the Pacific Division, but has been efficient offensively through the first 14 games of the season.