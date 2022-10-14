7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Wild RW Matt Boldy became the fifth player in team history to score multiple goals in a season opener and the first since Zach Parise in 2015. Boldy's third-period tallies vs. the Rangers on Thursday came just 1 minute, 4 seconds apart. C Joel Eriksson Ek had a career-best eight shots in the 7-3 loss. The Wild never lost two in a row at home last season. They went 2-1 against the Kings in 2021-22.

Kings update: Like the Wild, the Kings are winless. They're 0-2 after losses to the Golden Knights and Kraken. LW Kevin Fiala has yet to score with his new team. The Wild traded Fiala to Los Angeles in June for a first-round draft pick (Liam Ohgren) and D Brock Faber. Fiala signed a seven-year, $55.125 million contract with the Kings.