Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored the game-winning goal in double overtime.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender racked up 51 saves, the most ever by a Wild netminder in a playoff game.
3. Jake Oettinger, Stars: The goalie was also sharp, turning aside 45 shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals by Dallas during nine combined seconds of power play time.
10 Playoff goals by Kirill Kaprizov, who became the 10th player in the NHL's modern era to score that many career goals in 14 games or less.
92:20 Official game time, making this the Wild's longest game in team history.
