Wild visit the Oilers after Kaprizov's 2-goal showing

Minnesota Wild (12-3-3, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (10-8-2, in the Pacific Division)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 9:11AM

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Edmonton Oilers after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild's 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Edmonton has gone 4-5-1 in home games and 10-8-2 overall. The Oilers have gone 2-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Minnesota has an 8-1-2 record in road games and a 12-3-3 record overall. The Wild rank eighth in league play with 61 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has scored five goals with eight assists for the Oilers. Vasily Podkolzin has over the last 10 games.

Marco Rossi has five goals and 10 assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

