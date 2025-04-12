Sports

Wild visit the Canucks, try to stop road losing streak

Minnesota Wild (43-30-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37-29-13, in the Pacific Division)

The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 8:12AM

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -114, Wild -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to break their six-game road skid in a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver is 37-29-13 overall and 16-15-7 in home games. The Canucks rank eighth in NHL play serving 9.2 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota is 43-30-7 overall and 22-13-5 on the road. The Wild have conceded 232 goals while scoring 219 for a -13 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Canucks won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 25 goals and 24 assists for the Canucks. Pius Suter has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 26 goals and 45 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

