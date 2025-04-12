Wild visit the Canucks, try to stop road losing streak

Minnesota Wild (43-30-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37-29-13, in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -114, Wild -106; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to break their six-game road skid in a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks.
Vancouver is 37-29-13 overall and 16-15-7 in home games. The Canucks rank eighth in NHL play serving 9.2 penalty minutes per game.
Minnesota is 43-30-7 overall and 22-13-5 on the road. The Wild have conceded 232 goals while scoring 219 for a -13 scoring differential.
Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Canucks won 3-1 in the last meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 25 goals and 24 assists for the Canucks. Pius Suter has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.