GAME 4 RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Christopher Tanev, Canucks: The defenseman delivered the series-clinching goal in overtime.

2. Bo Horvat, Canucks: The captain scored the game-tying goal late in the third period and added two assists.

3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman assisted on two goals in an expanded role with Ryan Suter out.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power-play goal by the Wild to open the scoring and stop a 0-for-14 skid.

2 Goals by the Wild at 5-on-5, the team’s first in the series.

3 Blown leads by the Wild.

8-11 The Wild’s all-time playoff record.

SARAH McLELLAN