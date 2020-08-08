GAME 4 RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Christopher Tanev, Canucks: The defenseman delivered the series-clinching goal in overtime.
2. Bo Horvat, Canucks: The captain scored the game-tying goal late in the third period and added two assists.
3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman assisted on two goals in an expanded role with Ryan Suter out.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Power-play goal by the Wild to open the scoring and stop a 0-for-14 skid.
2 Goals by the Wild at 5-on-5, the team’s first in the series.
3 Blown leads by the Wild.
8-11 The Wild’s all-time playoff record.
SARAH McLELLAN
Wild
In the blink of an eye, Wild's season comes to an end with OT loss
Vancouver's Christopher Tanev scored from the point just 11 seconds into overtime, this after Canucks captain Bo Horvat was left all alone in front to bury a Tanner Pearson pass with 5:46 to go in the third to tie the game.
