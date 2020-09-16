The Wild traded six-time NHL All-Star Eric Staal, a veteran center, to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday for Marcus Johansson.

Johansson, a 29-year-old left winger is entering the second year of a two-year, $9 million contract. He is a 10-year veteran who had nine goals in 60 games last season.

Drafted in the first round (24th overall) by Washington in 2009, the native of Sweden played seven seasons for the Capitals before he was traded to the Devils in 2017. He was traded to the Bruins at the trade deadline of the 2018-19 season and played in the Stanley Cup Final last year before signing with the Sabres as a free agent.

His best season was 2016-17 when he scored 24 goals for the Capitals.

Staal, 35, has played 16 NHL seasons. He had 19 goals and 47 points last season, third best on the Wild. He is entering the final season of a two-year, $6.5 million deal.

In more than 1,200 games, Staal has 436 goals and 585 assists for 1,021 career points. He is seventh among active players in points and 84th in league history, and had 42 goals in 2017-18 for the Wild.

Buffalo will be Staal's fourth NHL team. He started his career with 12 seasons in Carolina before spending part of a season with the Rangers.

Staal won a gold medal with Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. He was the second overall choice in the 2003 draft and immediately started his NHL career at age 18.

That 2003 draft is considered one of the best in league history. It produced 28 All-Stars, including No. 1 pick Marc-Andre Fleury, Staal, No. 7 Ryan Suter, No. 11 Jeff Carter, No. 13 Dustin Brown, No. 17 Zach Parise, No. 19 Ryan Getzlaf, No. 20 Brent Burns, No. 28 Corey Perry, No. 45 Patrice Bergeron, No. 49 Shea Weber and No. 205 Joe Pavelski.

Both Staal and Johansson had modified no-trade clauses, according to an NHL source, which enable them to list 10 teams to which they couldn't be dealt.