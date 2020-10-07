The Wild started Day 2 of the NHL draft with a trade, sending forward Luke Kunin and the 101st pick to Nashville for center Nick Bonino, the 37th pick and the 70th.

That gave the Wild a pair of second rounders today, along with a third-round pick.

With the 37th pick, the Wild took Russian center Marat Khusnutdinov of St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

With their own second rounder, No. 39 overall, it took Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defenseman Ryan O'Rourke, a 6-foot, 180-pounder who captained the Ontario Hockey League team as a 17-year-old last season.

Bonino, 32, has one season left on his four-year, $16.4 million contract. He spent the past three seasons with the Predators and is coming off back-to-back 35-point seasons. He had 18 goals through 67 games in 2019-20.

The 32-year-old is familiar to General Manager Bill Guerin, as Bonino was with the Penguins from 2015 to 2017 while Guerin was with the team's front office.

Luke Kunin celebrated a goal for the Wild in December.

"I didn't expect to be having a news conference when I woke up, but here we are," Bonino said during a Zoom meeting with reporters. "I'm excited to get to Minny. From everything I've heard it's a great organization from top to bottom."

Bonino said he got a spam call at 7 a.m. that woke him up.

"I was thinking, who's this?" he said. "My wife slept through it luckily. Then we were up around 9:30 and got the call from [Nashville GM David Poile]. You just know on days like this if you get a call from your GM it's a trade.

"I'm just going to make the best of it."

Bonino, a Hartford native, scored a tying goal with seconds left in the 2009 NCAA championship game for Boston University, which beat Miami in overtime. He was a sixth-round pick of the Sharks in 2006, but his rights were traded to Anaheim and made his NHL debut at the end of the 2010 season for the Ducks.

"I'm a guy who can score 15-20 goals, hopefully more," said Bonino, who will be the first Wild player to wear No. 13. "I love playing in all situations, end of games whether we're down or up, penalty kill, power play. I've done it all in my career and I think I can still do it. I think I can come in and make an impact on a team that year in and year out is a playoff contender.

"I've already had a lot of guys reach out and welcome me and my family."

Kunin, who lined up at center and right wing during his time with the Wild, is a restricted free agent due for a new contract. The 15th overall pick by the Wild in 2016, Kunin had 15 goals and 16 assists in 63 games last season. Overall, the former Wisconsin standout tallied 23 goals and 29 assists in 131 career games.

In 44 games last season with SKA St. Petersburgh's junior club, Khusnutdinov tallied 13 goals and 25 assists. He also captained Team Russia to gold at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and is described as a flashy, confident scoring threat.

In 54 games last season, O'Rourke registered seven goals and 30 assists. He's described as a smooth, mobile skater who's hard to play against.

The Wild took Austrian center Marco Rossi in the first round Tuesday.