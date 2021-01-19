ANAHEIM, Calif. – Wild General Manager Bill Guerin reached back to his Penguins ties again Tuesday when he made another trade.

Guerin landed Colorado defenseman Ian Cole, who won two Stanley Cups while with Pittsburgh, by sending defenseman Greg Pateryn to the Avalanche.

Neither player will have far to go; Colorado is in Los Angeles to play Kings, and Wild got the OK from the NHL to use an approved car service to get Cole to Anaheim.

Cole will be in the Wild lineup on Wednesday night against the Ducks, paired with Carson Soucy.

"If there's an opportunity to make the team better, it doesn't matter if it's Christmas Day or in the middle of the summer, we're going to talk about it, we're going to listen to it," Guerin said.

"Three games in, we're trying to get better."

Pateryn played in the first three Wild games and had two assists. The 30-year-old is in the final year season of a contract that pays him $2.25 million. He played only 20 games last season after having sports hernia surgery at the start of the season; he missed the postseason with issues that eventually required back surgery.

He was fined $5,000 on Tuesday for cross checking Anaheim's Sonny Milano in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Ducks.

Cole, 31, is a former Notre Dame standout who has played for the Blues, Penguins, Blue Jackets and Avalanche. In 543 NHL games the 6-1, 225-pounder has 26 goals, 112 assists, 507 penalty minutes and is a +95. He is in the final season of a three-year, $12.75 million contract. Colorado will retain $800,000 of his $4.25 million salary this season.

"He's very aggressive in front of our net," Guerin said. "He's a willing and able shot blocker. He's an excellent penalty killer. Those are things that we value."

Guerin was an executive with the Penguins for eight seasons before joining the Wild in 2019. He was assistant GM when Pittsburgh won Cups in 2016 and 2017.

In a news release, Colorado GM Joe Sakic said of Pateryn, "Greg is a strong, veteran defenseman who plays a heavy game. He's a hard-nosed, competitive player who can kill penalties, block shots and brings some additional grit to our back line."