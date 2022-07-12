After two seasons, Cam Talbot is leaving the Wild.

The team traded the goaltender to Ottawa on Tuesday for goalie Filip Gustavsson, clearing up a position that had become murky in recent days after the Wild re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million deal.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said it was best to move in a different direction — "That way there's no drama, no controversy."

How feasible a Fleury-Talbot tandem would be became a topic last week at the NHL draft in Montreal. In comments made to TSN's Pierre LeBrun last week during the NHL draft, Talbot's agent George Bazos said he and Guerin "stated our positions" and "Billy has a lot to think about."

After bringing back Fleury, the Wild was poised to resume a rotation between the two goalies like the team had before the playoffs — a split that doesn't indicate a clear hierarchy. Had Fleury — who started five of the six playoff games — signed elsewhere, the Wild would likely have acquired a bona fide backup to play behind Talbot.

Once the season ended, Talbot expressed the disappointment he felt at not playing more in the first round against St. Louis but said he understood the team's decision. The 35-year-old also made it clear he wanted and expected to be back with the Wild, what with him going into the final season of a three-year, $11 million contract.

Ultimately, Talbot exits after going 51-20-9 with a 2.71 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and five shutouts through 82 regular season games over two seasons with the Wild.

Gustavsson is coming off 16 starts with the Senators last season, going 5-12-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage (SV%). He's under contract for one more season, carrying a $787,500 cap hit.

The 24-year-old was drafted in the second round (55th overall) by the Penguins in 2016 when Guerin was an assistant GM for Pittsburgh.