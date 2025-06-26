Wild trade veteran center Freddy Gaudreau to the Kraken for a fourth-round draft pick

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild traded veteran center Freddy Gaudreau to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday for a fourth-round pick in this weekend's draft.
Gaudreau has three years remaining on his contract with an annual average value of $2.1 million. He had 18 goals and 19 assists while playing in all 82 regular-season games in 2024-25 before going without a point in six playoff games for Minnesota.
The pick from the Kraken is 102nd overall and gives the Wild five selections this weekend. They have only one, No. 52 overall in the second round, in the top 100.
The 32-year-old Gaudreau has 152 points in 410 career games over eight NHL seasons, including three with Nashville and one with Pittsburgh.
''Frederick's a versatile skater who plays a strong two-way game,'' Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. ''He gives us depth down the middle and has the ability to produce offensively. He's a player that can be trusted on the defensive side of the puck, especially on the penalty kill. We're excited to welcome him to the team.''
