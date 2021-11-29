Wild-Tampa game recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored his team-leading 12th goal and fourth game-winner of the season in the third period.
2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 28 saves in his third consecutive win.
3. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger opened the scoring, the first goal given up by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in three games.
By the numbers
0 Goals by the Wild during three power plays over the course of 7 minutes, 11 seconds in the second period.
1 Assist for Talbot, his fourth career assist and first since Nov. 25, 2018.
8 Wins by the Wild in the eight games the team has led after the first period.
