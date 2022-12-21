Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (18-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -285, Ducks +233; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks seeking to prolong a five-game win streak.

Anaheim has a 5-7-0 record at home and a 9-20-3 record overall. The Ducks serve 12.3 penalty minutes per game to rank first in the league.

Minnesota is 7-5-1 on the road and 18-11-2 overall. The Wild are 7-2-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 10 goals with 15 assists for the Ducks. Ryan Strome has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 19 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has scored seven goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), John Gibson: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: day to day (illness).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.