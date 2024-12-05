Sports

Wild take on the Ducks after overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (17-4-4, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-11-3, in the Pacific Division)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 5, 2024 at 9:12AM

Minnesota Wild (17-4-4, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-11-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Wild knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 10-11-3 record overall and a 5-8-1 record on its home ice. The Ducks are 3-4-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 17-4-4 overall and 10-1-3 on the road. The Wild have a 6-1-2 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has six goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Jared Spurgeon has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Wild take on the Ducks after overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (17-4-4, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-11-3, in the Pacific Division)

Sports

Milwaukee plays Cleveland State, looks for 5th straight home win

Sports

The Associated Press' top photos of 2024 from the US