Wild streak of opening-round losses hits 8, hits harder with close series vs. Vegas and Fleury exit

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marc-Andre Fleury took one final skate across the rink after his last handshake line in the NHL.
As the victorious Vegas Golden Knights respectfully patted the goalie with the second-most wins in league history on the shoulder, the fans at Xcel Energy Center chanted Fleury's name while his Minnesota Wild teammates lingered for the stick-tap salute.
Though the final on-ice tribute to the retiring Fleury gave the Wild a few minutes to forget about another frustrating finish, the harsh reality after a well-played series was yet another first-round exit — and one that formally ended the 21-year career of one of the most revered players in league history.
''You feel for him. I think we all pushed really hard for him and trying to extend this as long as we can," left wing Marcus Foligno said after Minnesota's 3-2 loss to Vegas in Game 6 on Thursday night. "The big goal was to go out a winner. That would have been the ultimate sacrifice and ultimate dream going out.''
Fleury was a backup on this team who played infrequently down the stretch in favor of Filip Gustavsson, who quietly had a solid bounce-back season in the shadow of all the league-wide praise for Fleury, who won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and returned to the finals in 2018 with Vegas in the franchise's inaugural season.
Foligno's voice cracked as he spoke about Fleury, and a few minutes later in the losing locker room left wing Kirill Kaprizov sounded emotional about the departure, too.
''It's probably so hard for him, you know? His last game, and it was nice to play with him in my career a little bit for a couple of seasons together,'' said Kaprizov, who had five goals in the series but struggled to find space to operate in Game 6. ''We can learn so much stuff from him.''
In three appearances in the playoffs with the Wild, Fleury was never able to experience the deep runs he became so accustomed to with the Penguins and the Golden Knights.