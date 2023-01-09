Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Thomas Greiss, Blues: The goaltender stopped all 35 Wild shots in his first shutout of the season.

2. Brayden Schenn, Blues: The center scored twice.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a game-high six shots in a team-best 26 minutes, 39 seconds of ice time.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Scoreless power plays for the Wild.

9 Forwards in action for the Wild for a stint in the second period after Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek left injured.

23 Shots by the Wild in the third period after they managed just three in the second.