STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Brayden Schenn, Blues: The center scored in overtime and picked up two assists.
2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: Had two goals and an assist for six points over his past four games.
3. Pavel Buchnevich, Blues: The winger also racked up three points, including a goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive losses by the Wild to the Blues.
2 Assists for Mats Zuccarello to set a new single season Wild record (52).
43 Goals for Kirill Kaprizov, who passed Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal for the most in a Wild season.
Gophers
Gophers spring football practice puts emphasis on improving passing game
Return of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has quarterback Tanner Morgan feeling confident in early going.
Wild
Kaprizov nets record-breaking goal but Wild loses again to Blues in OT
For the second time in eight days, the Wild and Blues played into overtime, but yet again the Blues secured the extra point in the standings. Kirill Kaprizov's franchise-record 43rd goal of the season forced the extra session.
Wild
Wild-St. Louis game recap
A quick look at Saturday's game.
Colleges
Oklahoma wins NCAA women's gymnastics championship; Lee helps Auburn to 4th
Though Saturday's team final featured two medalists from the Tokyo Summer Games — Auburn's Suni Lee of St. Paul and Utah's Grace McCallum, of Isanti — the meet was decided by upperclassmen well-schooled in NCAA level demands.