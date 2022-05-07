STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal for the second game in a row and picked up an assist.

2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center also had a goal and assist.

3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger assisted on two goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Games in a row the Wild has scored on its first shot after Jordan Greenway capitalized at 39 seconds of the first period for the fastest goal ever to start a Wild playoff game.

2 Wild goals in 2 minutes, 18 seconds, the quickest two goals to begin a playoff game in franchise history.

92 Postseason victories for Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, which is tied for the third most all-time.