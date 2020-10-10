Jordan Greenway is no longer a restricted free agent.

The Wild signed the 23-year-old winger to a two-year, $4.2 million contract Saturday, a move that means all anticipated regulars on the roster for next season are under contract.

Greenway had eight goals in 67 games last season, and set career highs in points (28), assists (20), hits (95), blocked shots (44) and time on ice per game (14:10) in 67 games last season. He also skated in his 100th career game and recorded his first career game-winning goal.

Still, his play was up and down — especially when it came to being a physical presence. Becoming more consistent will be key for the 23-year-old, who turned pro with the Wild out of Boston University, begins next season.

The 6-6 Greenway was a second-round pick (50th overall) in 2015. He played for the 2018 U.S. Olympic team while at BU, and made his debut with the Wild in the playoffs in 2018 against Winnipeg.