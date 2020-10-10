Two-plus seasons into his NHL career, Wild forward Jordan Greenway still hasn't revealed the scope of his skill set. But unlike some of his peers who were traded, Greenway will return to the Wild and get an opportunity to uncork the rest of that potential.

The restricted free agent (RFA) signed a two-year, $4.2 million prove-it type deal Saturday that locks up the team's last roster regular before next season.

"There's a lot more that I have to give, and there's a lot more that I'm going to give," Greenway said. "Part of it comes with time and experience and the other part is just me holding myself to a higher standard and making sure I do the things necessary. But I've got a lot more to give."

Greenway did make some strides last season, his second full campaign with the Wild after getting drafted in the second round in 2015 and turning pro out of Boston University late in 2017-18.

He scored eight goals and set career highs in assists (20), points (28), hits (95), blocked shots (44) and time on ice per game (14:10) through 67 regular-season contests. More often than not, though, these contributions came in bursts. At 6-6 and 225 pounds, Greenway has the tools to be a wrecking ball on the ice but he didn't consistently play that way.

And following a postseason in which he didn't record a point, Greenway was reminded of the progress he's still chasing in his exit meeting heart-to-heart with General Manager Bill Guerin.

Power forward Jordan Greenway is coming back, to work toward bigger success as part of the Wild’s changing young core.

"He definitely told me that he wanted me to take a huge step going into next [season] and just some things specifically I thought I had to do," Greenway recalled. "But overall, it was a great talk. It was a lot of things I felt that I did need to hear. For me, it's motivated me for sure. I'm definitely taking the right steps I need to and excited to get things going again."

At 23 years old, Greenway had been part of this younger coalition on the Wild primed to possibly become the next core of the team. But after Ryan Donato was traded to San Jose on Monday and Luke Kunin was sent to Nashville on Thursday, the spotlight on him has magnified.

"I'm happy I'm obviously still here," said Greenway, who will also be a RFA when this contract expires. "I've been able to have a great time here, and I love playing here. So, it's good to be able to have a chance to come back."

Since the team was eliminated from the playoff bubble in Edmonton, Greenway has continued to train and he's still in Minnesota. He's eager for next season to start, and he knows he'll have to continually play his rugged style instead of wavering from it.

"I need to set my standards for myself higher," Greenway said. "That's something Billy and I talked about, and I think for me I gotta be more consistently better. I think a lot of times when I'm playing well, I have a big impact on games. But I don't do it enough.

"Consistency is definitely one thing I have to work on, and having an impact every night in games is definitely a focus for me going forward."

•A third party may end up determining prospect goalie Kaapo Kahkonen's next Wild contract.K ahkonen filed for salary arbitration Saturday ahead of the league's player-elected deadline.