The Wild's defense could be set for next season.

After acquiring Alex Goligoski and Dmitry Kulikov on Wednesday, the team added Jon Merrill on a one-year, $850,000 deal Thursday that puts six NHL defensemen under contract with the Wild.

Merrill split last season with Detroit and Montreal, recording five assists and 70 blocked shots in 49 games. A pickup ahead of the trade deadline by the Canadiens, Merrill had 11 hits and another 23 blocked shots in 13 playoff games during Montreal's run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite being a left shot, Merrill played on the right side with the Canadiens and that's where he could play with the Wild on the third pairing next to Kulikov. Goligoski is expected to work with captain Jared Spurgeon on the No. 1 unit.

In 405 career NHL games during eight seasons, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Merrill has 12 goals and 54 assists to go along with 364 hits and 507 blocked shots. Merrill, a native of Oklahoma City, has also played for New Jersey and Vegas. He was drafted by the Devils in the second round (38th overall) in 2010, also played at the University of Michigan and U.S. National Team Development Program and won back-to-back gold medals at the 2009 and 2010 IIFH World Under-18 Championships.

The Wild also signed defenseman Kevin Czuczman to a one-year, two-way contract that'll pay $750,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the American Hockey League.

Czuczman spent most of last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL, tallying four assists in 28 games. He also logged two games with the Penguins, his first NHL action since April 13, 2014. In 402 career AHL games, Czuczman has 24 goals and 100 assists. The 30-year-old has played 15 career NHL games with the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh, registering two assists.

Brandon Duhaime also re-signed with the Wild, getting a two-year contract.

The deal is two-way next season, with a $750,000/$100,000 split and one-way in 2022-23 for $750,000.

Last season, Duhaime totaled six goals and three assists in 24 games with Iowa. The 24-year-old led the team with three game-winning goals.