One down, two to go.

The Wild signed center Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million contract on Friday, the first of three re-signings the team prioritized this offseason; Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala are the other key offensive leaders up for new deals.

Eriksson Ek is coming off the best offensive season of his Wild tenure, recording a career-high 19 goals that ranked third on the team behind Kaprizov (27) and Fiala (20). He also tied for the most goals in the playoffs against Vegas with two.

While emerging as more of a scorer, Eriksson Ek remained steady defensively – taking on a No.1, two-way center role for the Wild that he thrived in, so much so that he finished fourth in voting for the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward.

Drafted in the first round 20th overall by the Wild in 2015, the 24-year-old Eriksson Ek now has the longest contract on the Wild's books; his deal runs through 2028-29. His last contract was for two years and $2.975 million, and he did have arbitration rights as a restricted free agent once that deal expired.

Fiala is also a RFA with arbitration rights, while Kaprizov doesn't meet the requirements for restricted free agency or unrestricted free agency. The recent Calder Trophy winner as the league's top rookie is only allowed to negotiate and sign with the Wild, is ineligible for an offer sheet from another team and doesn't have arbitration rights. The longest the Wild could sign him and Fiala is for eight years.