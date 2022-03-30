The Wild signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.
Goligoski, who is making $5 million this season, will get $4 million over the next two seasons.
The 36-year-old has two goals and 26 assists in 58 games this season, with a plus-34 rating.
In 982 NHL games in 15 seasons, Goligoski has 85 goals and 372 assists for 457 points. He has played for Pittsburgh, Dallas and Arizona after a three-year stint with the Gophers.
The Grand Rapids native was a second round (61st overall) choice by the Penguins in the 2004 NHL draft.
