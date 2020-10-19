The Wild added a depth defenseman Monday, signing Ian McCoshen to a one-year, two-way contract.

McCoshen's deal is worth $700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors.

In 63 games last season with Springfield and Rockford of the American Hockey League, McCoshen recorded two goals and 10 assists to go along with 78 penalty minutes and 80 shots. The 25-year-old has six goals and 32 assists in 171 career games in the AHL during four seasons with Springfield and Rockford.

A left shot defenseman, McCoshen logged 60 career NHL games with Florida over three seasons – tallying four goals, three assists, 58 blocked shots and 115 hits.

Drafted in the second round, 31st overall, by the Panthers in 2013, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound native of Anaheim racked up 50 points in three seasons at Boston College from 2013 to 2016.