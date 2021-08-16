ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract.
The team announced the deal with the 25-year-old Swiss forward on Monday.
Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild, leading the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. He has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline.
Fiala has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Sports
