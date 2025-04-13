Sports

Wild sign 1st-round draft pick Zeev Buium after defenseman wraps up college career for Denver

The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Zeev Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, adding their 2024 first-round draft pick to the roster right before the NHL playoffs.

The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 11:28PM

The 19-year-old Buium just completed his sophomore season with 13 goals and 35 assists for Denver, which lost in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four on Thursday. Buium was one of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker award that goes to the nation's top player.

The native of Laguna Niguel, California, was the country's highest-scoring defenseman and ranked second among all NCAA players in assists. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the world junior championships.

Buium was the 12th overall pick last year by the Wild, who control the first wild card spot in the Western Conference entering their final regular season game against Anaheim on Tuesday.

