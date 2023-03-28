STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored his second hat trick in five games to sit two goals shy of 30.
2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender racked up 35 saves.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center assisted on Boldy's last two goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Natural hat tricks for the Wild this season (Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov Feb. 26 vs. Columbus), the first time that's happened in franchise history.
3 Hat tricks for Boldy in his NHL career, which is tied for second on the Wild's all-time list.
11 Goals for Boldy in the nine games the Wild have played without the injured Kaprizov.
