STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored a goal and added three assists to reach 101 points.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger assisted on five goals, a Wild record.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored twice and had an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Assists by Fiala in the second period, which set a team record.
50 Wins by the Wild, a new franchise record.
101 Points for the Wild to also establish a new team high.
Wild
One for the record book: Wild's victory over Seattle brings new milestones
Kevin Fiala's five assists set a new Wild franchise record on a night Kirill Kaprizov continued his eye-popping second NHL season in a 6-3 win over the Kraken.