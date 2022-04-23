STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored a goal and added three assists to reach 101 points.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger assisted on five goals, a Wild record.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored twice and had an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Assists by Fiala in the second period, which set a team record.

50 Wins by the Wild, a new franchise record.

101 Points for the Wild to also establish a new team high.