STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Rem Pitlick, Wild: The winger scored a hat trick that started with his first NHL goal.
2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center set up all three goals by Pitlick.
3. Alex Wennberg, Kraken: The center had a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Hat tricks this season by the Wild (Pitlick and Joel Eriksson Ek).
2 Victories by the Wild on this now completed three-game road trip.
7 Points for Hartman over his past five games.
