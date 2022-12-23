STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
- Erik Karlsson, San Jose: Had a goal and three assists for his third four-point game of the season.
- Timo Meyer, San Jose: Scored a power-play goal, giving him goals in four consecutive games, and added an assist.
- James Reimer, San Jose: Made 24 saves in net to end the Sharks' losing streak at three.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 Penalty minutes for the Wild's Mason Shaw, assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing Evgeny Svechnikov in the second period.
6 Goals the Wild had given up during their six-game winning streak, one more than they gave up in Thursday's game.
3 Times this season the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek has scored in back-to-back games.
