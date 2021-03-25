Big help
Ryan Suter of the Wild had two assists Wednesday to become the ninth American defenseman with 600 NHL points. Here are the others:
Phil Housley 1,232
Brian Leetch 1,028
Chris Chelios 948
Gary Suter 844
Mathieu Schneider 743
Mark Howe 742
Reed Larson 685
Kevin Hatcher 677
Ryan Suter 600
