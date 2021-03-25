Big help

Ryan Suter of the Wild had two assists Wednesday to become the ninth American defenseman with 600 NHL points. Here are the others:

Phil Housley 1,232

Brian Leetch 1,028

Chris Chelios 948

Gary Suter 844

Mathieu Schneider 743

Mark Howe 742

Reed Larson 685

Kevin Hatcher 677

Ryan Suter 600