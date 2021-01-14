Wild's projected lineup

Forwards

• Zach Parise-Nick Bjugstad- Kirill Kaprizov

• Marcus Johansson-Nick Bonino- Kevin Fiala

• Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek- Marcus Foligno

• Nico Sturm-Victor Rask- Ryan Hartman

Defensemen

• Ryan Suter-Matt Dumba

• Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

• Carson Soucy-Greg Pateryn

Goaltenders

• Cam Talbot

• Kaapo Kahkonen